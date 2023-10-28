This season we'll be bringing you the best performers of the RSL Whitney Cup each week and providing an insight on where each first grade match was won and lost.
All six teams switched the white kookaburra ball for the red on Saturday as the first two-day fixtures of the season commenced and it was a tough slog for some sides.
RSL Colts were clinical at No.2 Oval as the men in red took on Souths.
Winning the toss and choosing to bowl on a green wicket, RSL made immediate inroads bowling out the Hornets for 94.
With 36 overs to bat on day one, the defending premiers finished the day 5/214.
CYMS sent a statement to the rest of the competition at No.1 Oval, bowling out Newtown for just 50 on day one of their clash.
The Cougars made 5/130 before declaring and have Newtown 2/18 in reply.
Meanwhile, Rugby showed just how dangerous they can be after dominating Macquarie.
Bowling first, Rugby bowled out Macquarie for just 52 before blasting their way to 5/163 from 20 overs before declaring.
Macquarie are currently 2/41 from 20 overs in their second innings.
Class.
The former NSW Country player was at his best on Saturday against South Dubbo.
Taking 5/30 from his nine overs, Bower tore through the Hornets' middle order to help bowl them out for 94.
Walking out to open the batting, the RSL Colts veteran was brutal, making 85 from 81 balls.
It had been a lean start to the season for the Rugby opener but he showed a lot of good signs with the bat on Saturday.
Wheeler hit a powerful 54 from 43 balls in an innings which included six fours and two sixes as Rugby dominated day one of their match against Macquarie.
It might not have been his most fluent innings but runs are runs.
Batting at three, Bayliss hit 60 from 89 balls and was busy from the moment he walked onto the field.
Not to be outdone by Wheeler, Kempston also was brilliant with the bat.
Making 47 from just 32 balls, Kempston almost dealt exclusively in boundaries as Rugby looked for quick runs before going for the outright win against Macquarie.
In a bowler-dominated round, Hyde's innings of 32 might not stand out too much but it is enough to get him in this week's side.
The 17-year-old opener hit three fours during his innings against Newtown and got CYMS off to a strong start before they would later declare.
A handy knock from the youngster earns him a spot in this side.
Coming to the crease with his side well in control, Giddings was aggressive from the outset and made 36 from 34 balls in a knock which included two sixes.
The CYMS quick was at his devastating best with the ball against Newtown.
Taking on his former club, Edmunds was relentless and took 5/22 from 14 overs.
Opening the batting, he made just a single run but in Newtown's second innings, he already has taken one wicket.
The bloke has had more farewell tours than John Farnham but he showed he still has what it takes on Saturday.
An economical 2/6 from eight overs early for Taylor helped get RSL in front right from the start of the match.
The Rugby youngster led the way for his side with the ball against Macquarie.
Taking 4/9 from eight overs, Shepherd was solid with the new ball before returning late to take the final two wickets.
Purse was an excellent foil to Edmunds against Newtown, finishing with 3/12 from 10 overs.
Reeves continued his trend for the season of picking up wickets for not many runs.
Taking 3/3 from five overs, the Rugby medium-pacer is continuing to improve with the ball each week.
