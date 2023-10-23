The players who should represent Western Zone this season

After a representative weekend of surprises and plenty of runs, attention now turns towards the NSW Country Championships.
Four Western Zone Premier League matches were played on the weekend and Dubbo and Parkes each won two-from-two to move through to January's final.
Before that though is next month's championships at Orange and we've analysed the weekend's results and gone over past performances to select the Western side which should be named to take on the best of the bush.
The captain and someone who proved he belonged at the Country Championships level in a big way last season.
Jeffrey made 118 from 115 balls against Riverina last summer and after guiding Dubbo through an unbeaten round stage of the Western Zone Premier League, the skipper will head to Orange with plenty of confidence.
Western might not have the star names it once did, but if Jeffrey's captaincy can bring the best out of this group there's no reason they can't have a real impact.
Some might say he shouldn't in contention after not playing any Premier League so far this season, but he's as much of a lock as anyone in this side.
The reigning NSW Country Player of the Year, Everett was brilliant for Western last season and broke the record for the most runs scored at the Country Championships by pummelling 289 runs at 144.5 across three games.
Also an elite gloveman, Everett will have plenty resting on his shoulders at Orange.
The form batsman in Western Zone right now. After making 49 not out from 45 balls in a 10-wicket win for Dubbo over Parkes on October 16, Murray followed it up with 38 from 30 balls on Saturday and then a fantastic 118 from 109 balls on Sunday at Orange.
He might only be 18 but Murray is one laid back character and it's hard to imagine him getting rattled by the pressure of the Country Championships. Plus he's got people like Everett around to help.
Western has sometimes in the past gone for reputation over form, but Murray is a must this season.
He's become a bit of a Western Zone regular but we haven't seen the best of 'Wheels' in a baggy blue and that's largely because he hasn't been used correctly.
A destructive opening batsmen, Wheeler has often found himself batting in the middle-lower order for Western and you simply won't get the best version of the left-hander there.
Everett, Murray, Wheeler and Jeffrey should be Western's top four but the order they bat is one of the big questions.
He has been thereabouts for a few years now but Brien's recent performances have to put him in this year's squad.
Only four players in the Western Zone Premier League scored more runs than the Bathurst opener who hit 119 runs at an average of 39.67.
Capable of bowling part-time spin, Brien could be a handy proposition to take into the carnival due to the lack of spinners in the region.
Only Ted Murray scored more runs than Bayliss in the Western Zone Premier League, which means he would be picked in our side.
The towering figure has represented Western in the past but looks a different player now compared to then.
Hitting 195 runs at an average of 65 - highlighted by 127 against Orange - it's no wonder Parkes have made it through to the final off the back of impressive performances by Bayliss.
He's back in the Central West and should secure a spot on the representative stage.
Returning to Bathurst after spending the last few seasons at Gordon, Parsons is another solid all-rounder who has everything he needs to do well at the next level.
Playing a mixture of first and second grade in Sydney, there is no reason why he couldn't excel with bat, ball or both at the carnival.
He may not be as quick as he once was but Morrish's experience could be vital for Western this season.
The Orange skipper was among the top wicket-takers this season in a side that struggled to make things happen with the ball.
A solid death-bowling option, Morrish also adds something different to the pace attack by being a left-armer.
Knaggs went at more than four runs an over during his debut campaign for Western in 2022/23 but you'd back him to improve that this season. It's not too often the Dubbo quick doesn't impact a match and he's the kind of player you want at carnivals as you know he'll just keep going.
Western's bowling attack appears a little light but in Knaggs they have someone well accustomed to bowling the middle overs and he could be a real weapon this campaign.
The spinner's spot in this side is the most up for grabs but we're going with Rummans after a good spell against Bathurst on Saturday and then three wickets at Orange.
Dubbo teammate Paddy Nelson and Orange's Tom Blowes are also in the mix but Rummans has proved he can keep things tight with the ball while he's also contributed a number of handy runs when batting for club side Souths in the RSL Whitney Cup.
You can't argue with wickets. Five against Parkes and three against Orange ensures 'Buzz' returns to the Western side after making his debut last season.
During his debut campaign Edmunds conceded more than four runs and over in each of the three games and tightening that up this time around will be a focus.
Someone needs to stand up and be the main man with the ball for Western and if Edmunds has got the belief he can do it, there's no reason he can't.
He's played only two games but could the big man be a smokey? Possibly.
Western hasn't got a lot of quicks putting their hand up to play this season given past performances and results already this season.
Add in Purse's brilliant four-wicket haul on debut against Bathurst and maybe you've got a recipe for success.
With Edmunds and Knaggs also in the squad, the three CYMS Cougars have formed quite the connection.
He's been in the Western squad as a middle-order batter in the past but Slattery's main value for us this year will be with the ball.
The left-arm spinner keeps things tight for the most part with the ball and also has the added experience of being a capable batter.
While his performances this season were below his best, we think he deserves a spot in this side due to his all-round capabilities.
