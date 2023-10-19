Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Ted Murray will play for Dubbo in Western Zone Premier League

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Ted Murray, not much phases him on the cricket field and that is exactly the same approach he will take this weekend when representing Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.