For Ted Murray, not much phases him on the cricket field and that is exactly the same approach he will take this weekend when representing Dubbo.
Murray has been named in Dubbo's side for this weekend's Western Zone Premier League (WZPL) double-header against Orange and Bathurst respectively.
After getting his first taste of rep cricket in the middle order two seasons ago, the South Dubbo co-captain will open the batting during both matches, just as he did last weekend against Parkes.
"It's fun, I get to open with 'Wheels' (Ben Wheeler) which is a good experience," Murray said of opening for Dubbo.
It's been a strong start to the season for the youngster just a few weeks into a new campaign.
Murray has hit 65 runs in his two games for Souths this year at an average of 65 while made 49 not out last weekend for Dubbo.
An innings of 134 for Western colts against Riverina has the wicket-keeper hoping he can have more success.
"I'm going not too bad, it was a good win by the boys, we got home pretty easy," he said.
"We've got a couple of big games this weekend so I'm looking forward to that. I'm hoping to score a couple more runs.
"I've been hitting the ball alright so it would be good to get some more runs and hopefully get a few more wins."
As someone who debuted for Dubbo in his teens, Murray knows all too well what youngster Harry Roscarel is now experiencing.
READ ALSO:
One of the most talented juniors in the Western region, Roscarel featured in Dubbo's opening match and will play again this weekend.
"It is a very good experience for him, he is playing some really good cricket at the moment," Murray said of Roscarel.
"Even for a young bloke he is still experienced, he gets a bat this weekend and we can see what he has got."
Murray captains Roscarel at club level for South Dubbo, with the former and Lachlan Rummans taking on the role this season.
Souths stalwart Greg Rummans gave Murray a taste of the captaincy in the 2022/23 season and it's a decision which has paid off.
"It's good fun, it's a good experience for Lach and I starting so young," Murray said.
"We are still learning how to understand the game a bit more."
Dubbo have made just two changes to their squad for the weekend.
CYMS duo Matt Purse and Tom Barber will come into the side in place of Ben Semmler and Lachlan Strachan.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.