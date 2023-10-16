A dominant bowling display from Bailey Edmunds has helped Dubbo to the perfect start in the new Western Zone Premier League season.
Edmunds took 5/20 at Parkes' Spicer Oval as Dubbo defeated the hosts by 10 wickets to begin their campaign in style on October 15.
He's one of the more entertaining characters getting around the local cricket scene but the man they call 'Buzz' was lethal with the white kookaburra ball.
"I just back myself and bowl to plans as well as have a bit of fun," he said.
"You don't get to play with guys like Marty (Jeffrey), Charlie Kempston and Ben Semmler every week.
"It's good having those blokes there and having a bit of fun while we go about our business."
A noted new ball bowler, Edmunds struck the opening over of the match, picking up Jock Yellan (0) before going on to remove Ben Coultas (1) shortly after.
Ben Knaggs (1/14) and Ben Semmler (2/22) were impressive in the middle overs as were spinners Lachie Rummans and Paddy Nelson, both of whom took a wicket each.
Knaggs, Nelson and Edmunds all make up part of Dubbo CYMS' bowling attack in the RSL Whitney Cup and the latter couldn't but praise one of his club teammates.
"He is a phenomenal bowler, he's above a lot of the people in the region I think," he said of Knaggs.
"It shows how good he is, he hit the same spot all day and probably deserved to get a few more wickets."
Edmunds was handed the ball with Parkes 5/41 and made an immediate impact, picking up three of the last five wickets to finish the innings and bowl out the hosts for 95.
"It was a good day, we bowled well in partnerships," Edmunds said.
"It's nice to blokes at the other end keeping things tight, it allows me to just attack the pegs and do my role."
Dubbo opening batters Ben Wheeler and Ted Murray wasted little time in the run chase, starting off with a bang.
READ ALSO:
Murray hit eight fours and one six during his knock of 49 not out while Wheeler was busy hitting 42 not out off 47 balls as Dubbo passed the total in just 16 overs.
Marty Jeffrey's men will take on defending premiers Bathurst in their next match at No.1 Oval on October 21 before travelling over to Orange to play at Wade Park the following day.
In the other match of the round, Bathurst captain Adam Ryan made 126 as the defending premiers thumped Orange at Wade Park.
Ryan's knock helped Bathurst to 5/234 from their 50 overs before bowling out Orange for 169 in reply.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.