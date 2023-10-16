Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Bailey Edmunds took five wickets for Dubbo's Western Zone Premier League side

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A dominant bowling display from Bailey Edmunds has helped Dubbo to the perfect start in the new Western Zone Premier League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.