Pieter Theunissen has only been in Dubbo for less than a week.
But on Sunday, the South African cricketer will feature in Dubbo's Western Zone Premier League (WZPL) side to take on Parkes at Spicer Oval.
The all-rounder arrived in Dubbo just days before the opening round of the RSL Whitney Cup, experiencing a win with Macquarie and now he has earned representative honours.
"I'm very excited, I just want to contribute where I can with both bat and ball," Theunissen said of Sunday's game.
"I want to enjoy myself out there."
As someone who has always dreamed of testing himself in Australia, the South African said he jumped at the decision to come down under.
"I've been to the United Kingdom twice before so I have always wanted to come here but it's always a short time between the season there ends and begins here," he said.
"To get my visa and all that stuff was tough, I was in South Africa for three years and I've always wanted to come here.
"An opportunity came up and I took it."
Theunissen is Macquarie's second import in as many seasons, with former Scotland under 19s gun Lyle Robertson spending time here last summer.
Robertson also dabbled in rep cricket during his time in Dubbo and was part of the WZPL side which finished runners-up to Bathurst last season.
While he is still getting settled into life in Australia, Theunissen said everyone at Macquarie and Dubbo cricket, in general, has welcomed him with open arms.
"The people are all very nice, everybody is helping me where they can," he said.
"I'm enjoying it so far, I've only been there a week but it's been all good."
Marty Jeffrey will once again captain Dubbo this season and will be joined in Sunday's side by regular Thomas Nelson, Ben Wheeler, Ben Knaggs and Bailey Edmunds.
Theunissen will be one of three players making their debuts this weekend as CYMS spinner Paddy Nelson and Souths young gun Harry Roscarel have both been named.
Parkes will likely have brothers Myles and Blake Smith along with Harry Bayliss and Brent Tucker looming as the key players for the home side.
Meanwhile, Orange will host defending premiers Bathurst in the round's other game at Wade Park.
Sunday's matches will begin at 10am.
