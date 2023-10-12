Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at everything that's happening from the local game through to international matches during the 2023/24 season.
We've only had a week of club cricket and now the best of the best will put on their representative clothes as the Western Zone Premier League begins.
The four-team competition will begin on Sunday with round one as matches are held in Parkes and Orange.
Can anyone take down Bathurst after they took a third consecutive competition last season? Or will Dubbo final win a final?
Orange looks primed to take a step forward while Parkes have slowly been putting together a strong squad.
Ahead of the first match of the competition, let's have a look at four players who could be in for a big season.
One of the best all-rounders in Western Cricket and he probably would have the top spot in that category had Ben Patterson not arrived back in Dubbo.
The Dubbo CYMS skipper hits a tough length with the ball and offers a bit of movement both ways off the pitch making him a tough challenge for opposing batters.
If he wanted, Knaggs could be locked into a Western Zone spot for the next five or so years, not bad for a bloke who balls three times a season at training.
With the bat, you've only got to look at his frame to know he can hit a cricket ball very far.
Add in his fielding exploits with massive hands and a strong arm, Knaggs is easily one of the best all-around packages in Western cricket.
Probably one of the more underrated players in the region, I backing Corben for a big season in Orange's representative set-up.
A noted batter and wicket-keeper, Corben has featured for Orange over the past few years and looks in strong form ahead of round one.
Passing 50 in Cavaliers' opening match against Bathurst St Pat's Old Boys, the Orange wicket-keeper will be hoping he can lead his side to the grand final.
It is shaping up as a big season for Coben, a man who looks like the next-best keeper for Western should something happen to Matt Everett.
READ ALSO:
His brother featured in the middle order for Western last season and there is no reason why the elder Brien couldn't do the same.
The Bathurst opening batter has been quality over the past two Western Zone Premier League seasons, both of which Bathurst has won.
He hit a fine 54 in last season's decider before starting his club campaign off with 49 last weekend, setting up what could be a big year for Brien.
He took the field as a substitute fielder for Western at the Country Championships in Orange last year but could this be Brien's time to shine?
Playing his club cricket in Dubbo for CYMS, Bayliss has become one of Parkes' best players.
With a bowling attack of Myles and Blake Smith as well as Western representative Brent Tucker, Parkes hasn't struggled for options with the ball of late.
However, with the bat, they have lacked a solid man at the top of the order.
Bayliss picked up Rookie of the Year at the Dubbo District Cricket Association awards last season and will likely open the batting for Parkes this weekend against Dubbo.
A gun in the field and capable of bowling handy spin, Bayliss is another one of those complete package players.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.