Opening the batting and opening the bowling. Joseph is living every cricketer's dream at the Rhinos.
He proved he could handle both roles on Saturday by making 30 from 40 balls as his side batted first before then jagging 4/29 from his eight overs in a solid victory for the Rhinos. His figures were the best of an opening round dominated by batters.
The Rhinos posted 125 against the Newtown Strikers before Joseph's crucial spell helped secure a 23-run win.
The Macquarie stalwart delivered again in round one, top-scoring 51 from 66 balls as Macquarie Blue piled on 8/168 against Newtown Everest.
Hawker helped keep the runs ticking over at the top of the order after his side fell to 4/66 before the tail wagged in a big way to ensure a round one victory.
It wasn't a win for Rugby in round one but it wasn't through a lack of trying from Stewart.
After taking 2/37 from his eight overs as the Newtown Tigers posted 189, Stewart then played a lone hand in Rugby's innings.
Rugby only made 116 but Stewart showed plenty of fight by making 45 from 65 balls, with the next best score in his side just 12 not out.
Back with a bang after some time away from the game, the Souths co-captain led from the front on Saturday.
McCarthy hit eight fours and two sixes in his powerful knock of 58 from 42 balls and that helped his side win a hugely entertaining battle with CYMS Green.
Souths won by just six runs, with McCarthy's quickfire knock crucial to that result.
Batting at number five and coming in early at 3/28 is not what Hogan would have wanted on Saturday but he was able to dig his side out of trouble.
Hogan did the hard yards for Narromine against Macquarie Blue and his 59 not out from 91 balls held things together after the early wobbles.
Narromine's 7/188 wasn't enough but it could have been worse if it wasn't for Hogan.
If Tom Hogan held his side's innings together on Saturday, Narromine stalwart Kerr was the one who ensured runs kept flowing.
The captain batted at number seven but came out attacking and his 44 from just 33 balls helped Narromine get to a total they could defend.
It wasn't the case though and Kerr's 1/47 wasn't enough as Macquarie Blue won by a tight three wickets.
The main reason Macquarie Blue did beat Narromine was because of this man.
The former Colts and Rugby man was the ninth bowler used but took 2/27 from six overs before blasting his side to victory with the willow.
Bruce smashed 10 fours and four sixes in his match-winning 88 not out from just 56 balls. It was a top knock after he came in with his side wobbling at 5/65.
We mentioned Richard Hawker doing a job at the top of Macquarie White and it was Wallace who went bang late on.
At 8/101 things were in the balance but Wallace quickly took things away from Newtown Everest with another blistering knock.
Wallace whacked 50 not out from 33 balls and got his side to a total of 8/168, one which was too much for Everest.
We've had to drop him down the order given the quality of batting in round one, but Larance almost won Saturday's match for his side.
Chasing an imposing 9/209 against Souths, CYMS Green were 3/60 before Larance took over. He made 54 from 44 balls, with three fours and two sixes hit along the way.
His wicket proved key for Souths in what finished a tense six-run victory.
The Souths veteran and co-captain was one of the reasons his side did win such a close match.
Batting at seven, Shanks scored what proved to be a crucial 39 from 41 balls to help his side go past 200.
Given there finished just six runs between the teams, it was a vital knock while Shanks' 0/17 from four overs also played a part in the win.
The season didn't start the way the defending premiers wanted but Thompson proved he can still deliver for CYMS White.
Thompson took 4/19 from his eight overs with one of his wickets the seemingly immovable Ben Grimson (38 off 116).
Thompson helped restrict Colts to 9/134 but that was still too much for CYMS White, who managed just 81 in reply.
