Lachlan District may have only featured two Western Women's Rugby League rounds but one of their sides is already making a big statement.
In their first season, Lachlan District under 18s sit undefeated from three rounds with two wins and a bye and their last victory was the most impressive.
Taking on the Orange Vipers at Red Bend in Forbes on October 14, Lachlan came away with a 24-20 and displayed their premiership credentials.
"It's been better than expected I suppose considering we are a brand-new club with five new teams," Lachlan 18s coach Troy Gosper said about the start to the season.
"We aren't going too bad considering (all of that)."
Featuring young stars such as Elizabeth MacGregor, Kirby Maslin, Teagan Smede, Georgia Cole and Georgie Coote, it is no secret as to why the new club is going so well in the under 18s competition.
With several players from around the Lachlan District beginning to transition to Sydney, Gosper said he has enjoyed the task of bringing the talented players together.
"We have been pretty lucky that there are some pretty talented girls around the area," he said.
"I think there about six of them involved with NRL clubs in the Tarsha Gale Cup under 19s competition.
"It makes a big difference but they've never played all together before. It was always going to be a challenge to bring them all together but it is going really good."
Several graduates from the Western Women's Rugby League competition have made their mark in the Tarsha Gale Cup.
The likes of Makaah Darcy and Taneka Todhunter are just two of the recent players from the competition who have gone to Sydney.
While they have yet to meet each other in a competition match, there is no lack of knowledge about the Wiradjuri Goannas
Cole, Coote and Maslin have featured for the Goannas in past seasons prior to Lachlan entering the competition, a team they will come up against on October 22 at Dubbo's Apex Oval.
"There are a couple who used to play for the Goannas so I would say there will probably be a fair few wanting to beat them," Gosper said.
"Playing them over in Dubbo is always hard. We played at Woodbridge the other day and a few of our girls played over there, it's a big club and they have come over here.
"It was a pretty big thing for them to play against their old club, it's pretty intimidating for them sometimes for sure."
Meanwhile, the club's under 12s and 14s sides are both in the top four after the opening three rounds.
