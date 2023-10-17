Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Lachlan District under 18s are undefeated in Western Women's Rugby League

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
October 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lachlan District may have only featured two Western Women's Rugby League rounds but one of their sides is already making a big statement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.