Just four clubs from the mighty Western Division across almost 90 years of history have held aloft the Clayton Cup.
Now, almost out of nowhere, there's a fifth.
The Gulgong Terriers have been awarded the 2023 Clayton Cup following an unbeaten premiership winning campaign in the Castlereagh League.
They join Orange CYMS in 1954, Dubbo Macquarie in 1959, arguably the best side to ever play anywhere in the bush, Oberon in 1964 and then, the last, Cobar won multiple Clayton Cups in two different eras.
The Roosters won back-to-back Clayton Cups in 1971 and 1972 and then again, winning the last Cup by a Western Division club in 1998.
Ironically, the Terriers knocked off Cobar in the grand final, 10-4, to secure both the Castlereagh premiership and the Clayton Cup.
The win also came in the club's 100th season.
The Terriers' centenary season has been exceptional.
The club hosted the 2023 grand final at Billy Dunn Oval on September 9 - and with a population of under 3000 people packed out the oval.
That winning team included five sets of brothers.
The Terriers are also in possession of the Castlereagh League Boronia (Challenge) Cup meaning that the Gulgong side are the current holders of every piece of Castlereagh League silverware available to them, after also claiming the minor premiership.
In their 15 wins throughout the year the Gulgong side scored 544 points and conceded 222.
At the centennial year presentation night last Saturday their burgeoning trophy cabinet was added to when they were named as the winners of the highly prestigious and much sought after Clayton Cup which is awarded annually by the NSWRL to the best performed first grade team in country NSW competitions.
Undoubtedly a fairy tale finish for a fantastic 100th year for the proud club.
