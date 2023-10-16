The junior cricket season returned in fine fashion on the weekend of October 14 and 15.
The local junior competition returned on Saturday with matches being played from the under 12s through to the under 16s.
On Sunday attention turned to the opening round of the western representative competition and games were held at Dubbo, Orange, Parkes and Condobolin.
On Saturday, photographer Amy McIntyre was snapping away at the match between Macquarie and the Narromine Bombers at Lady Cutler 2 while on Sunday it was Tom Barber at No. 2 Oval to take photos at the under 14s match between Dubbo White and Mudgee.
Mudgee finished strong winners over Dubbo White while Dubbo Blue, the region's other side in the competition, was beaten by Lachlan.
