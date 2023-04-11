Daily Liberal
Gilgandra's Matt Everett took out the 2022/23 Josh Hazlewood Men's Country Player of the Year

By Tom Barber
April 11 2023 - 10:30am
Gilgandra's Matt Everett was named NSW Country Cricketer of the Year. Picture by Ian Bird Photography
Matt Everett's sublime 2022/23 season has been recognised by Cricket NSW after the Breelong Cricket Club representative took home the Josh Hazlewood Men's Country Player of the Year.

