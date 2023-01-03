Matt Everett has represented NSW Country in the past but his passion to play for the Bush Blues still remains as strong as ever.
Everett along with Bathurst's Nic Broes will be the only two Western Zone players to feature in the Bush Blues side which will contest the Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra beginning on January 13.
The Breelong Cricket Club wicketkeeper/batsman made history representing Western Zone at the NSW Country Championships in November last year, amassing 298 runs at an average of 144.50 across the three matches.
With his Western Zone commitments finished for the season, Everett couldn't be more excited to represent NSW Country for the second time.
"I'm really looking forward to it, it's an honour to wear the bush blue baggy and something I'm very passionate about," he said.
The week-long carnival will be the first time a full competition has been held after the past two tournaments were impacted by COVID-19.
Both Everett and Broes made their Bush Blues debuts in the 2021/22 season when the group took on the ACT and QLD Country in an invitational tri-series.
The Bush Blues will be largely made up of new faces for this year's competition, with six of the 14 players making their debuts.
In addition to the crop of debutants, highly respected Newcastle cricketer Nick Foster will captain the side for the first time.
Likely to open the batting once again with his Western teammate, Everett was pretty happy not to be the only player from the region selected.
"There are half a dozen blokes making their debut this year which is exciting for the team, but it will be awesome to have a familiar face in 'Broesy' (Broes) to walk out to bat with," he said.
Working on a property outside of Gilgandra, Everett has had little time to play cricket following the NSW Country Championships but believes he will be ready to go for the squad's opening match.
"It's been a busy run up until Christmas with harvest but Gilgandra plays Dubbo this Sunday then I'll head into a three-day camp in Sydney with the Bush Blues so be ready to go for the first game against SA," he said.
Everett has been a regular in the Gilgandra lineup ever since moving back from Sydney, where he formerly played for Randwick-Petersham alongside the likes of David Warner and has had the odd game with South Dubbo in the RSL Whitney Cup.
Even though he hasn't played as much cricket as he would have liked, Everett confessed his game is in a good place.
"It's going good (this season), I'm really enjoying my cricket at the moment and looking forward to getting stuck in at the carnival," he said.
NSW Country will begin their campaign at Neil Bulger Oval against South Australia before matches against the Phillippines, Victoria, Western Australia, ACT and QLD.
The opening fixture between NSW and South Australia will begin at 10am.
