Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cheptegi won the Gilgandra Cup for Dubbo trainer Michael Mulholland

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated January 3 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Serg Lisnyy took out the Gilgandra Cup with Michael Mulholland on Monday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Michael Mulholland and Serg Lisnyy continued their successful partnership at Gilgandra on Monday after taking out the town's Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.