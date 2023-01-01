Her first Australian tour, first game in the green and gold and first lot of runs while representing the national side; Phoebe Litchfield was ticking all the boxes during a recent trip to India.
Having been picked in the Australian squad for the five-match T20 series in the sub-continent, Litchfield made her debut in the second match, before she finally got a chance to wield the willow in the game five.
"I didn't really expect it, getting called up for the (India) tour, so I was really stoked and it was a reward after some hard work," she said of being picked in the 15-player squad.
"I had a few good innings in (the Big Bash), which I think set me up because I didn't think I had the power game."
Having previously played for Australia A, this was Litchfield's first time touring with the country's top team and fair to say she made the most of the opportunities she was given.
"My debut came about because Grace Harris was sick with a bit of gastro and when I batted, it was because Alyssa Healy got injured," Litchfield said.
"It was a bit of the luck of the draw, but when you're over there, that does happen because someone's bound to get sick. It came about in unfortunate circumstances but it was awesome to get the experience nonetheless."
When she did finally get a chance to bat in the fifth and final game of the series, it was from her preferred opening spot.
"Upon reflection, it's like okay cool, I've actually done it. But at the time I was going in there with the mindset of I've got nothing to lose," she said.
"We'd already won the series and they'd given me the freedom up the top, so I just went out there and tried to score as many runs as possible. It was a bit brief, but it was lots of fun."
Now back home in Orange for the holidays, the teenager has reflected on what has been a meteoric rise to the top.
"It was so cool. Anywhere you go that's not Australia to play cricket is awesome, let alone exploring the sights. They just love their cricket over there, so it was a culture shock, but a good shock," she said.
"We were there for about two-and-a-half weeks and we had days in and around games where we could go around and explore. I saw a bit of Mumbai and did some touristy things."
Asked what her standout moments were off the field, she pointed to the atmosphere and culture of the country.
"They would just be playing cricket on the side of the road and the culture is really rich," Litchfield added.
"It's just a lot of people doing different things, so there's always something to see."
As for the games themselves, Australia would win the series 4-1 against the number four ranked team in the world. The long-standing rivalry between the two countries on the field wasn't lost on Litchfield either.
"To play five games and win most of them comfortably was awesome to put India back in their place, because they think they can get close to us," she added.
Having impressed in India, the teenager was given an early Christmas present as she was selected in the 13-player Australia squad which will play a home ODI series against Pakistan come January. Litchfield was also picked in the 12-player squad for the annual Governor-General's XI fixture, with the side to play Pakistan in a 50-over match on January 13 at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
"It's really exciting and I'm keen to play some more cricket," she said.
"Hopefully I can get some family there and hopefully it will be a lot of fun."
A squad for the following three T20Is against Pakistan and the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa will be announced soon and it's the latter which Litchfield now has her eye on.
"I think that's probably the next goal," she said of making Australia's World Cup squad.
"It would be an awesome experience to be in that squad and to go over to South Africa, I think it's an awesome place to tour, so fingers crossed I can score some more runs in the upcoming series and get my name on the list."
But before all of that, she is taking some well-deserved time off.
"I'm just playing some golf and just chilling with the family," she said.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
