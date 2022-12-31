Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brett Robb's Great Buy won at Towac Park on Friday afternoon

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 31 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo trainer Brett Robb enjoyed a win with Great Buy on Friday at Orange's Towac Park. Picture by Tom Barber

A win at Orange on Friday has Brett Robb's Great Buy in a prime position to win the Gilgandra Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.