Just two weeks after an unlucky second-place finish at Moree, Speed Match bounced back in the perfect way to win his maiden race at Gilgandra on Saturday.
Running for Melissa Dennett in the Chandler Chaff and Hay Maiden Plate (1000m), Speed Match was too good for the rest of the field, winning by more than a length.
Well-respected jockey Clayton Gallagher was in the saddle for the ride and admitted the three-year-old gelding was due a bit of luck after what occurred during his last start.
"It was a very nice win, he sort of was a bit unlucky last start at Moree where the nose ring came off in the barriers and it just never had that lucky throughout (the race)," he said.
"It was mainly due to it bouncing around on its head, once everything went right today I don't think it was ever going to get beat.
"He's a genuine horse, he certainly has improvement in him."
Local chance Centre Circle ($31) got off to a strong start for Bryan Dixon as Speed Match ($1.90) sat in the middle of the pack early in the going.
Sharon Jeffries' Nymagee ($7) showed good pace towards the back end of its run taking the lead as the field rounded onto Gilgandra's famous short straight.
But moving around the outside, Speed Match was just too good and ended up taking the win by almost a length and a half ahead of Nymagee.
Centre Circle ran third narrowly ahead of Jeffries' Shotgun Sophie ($17).
READ ALSO:
The win for Dennett comes in only third start for the trainer after returning to her care having previously been a member of Clint Lundholm's stable in Dubbo.
Now at Tamworth, Speed Match has a pair of impressive runs after almost overcoming adversity at Moree to take a maiden win but fortunately, those involved only had to wait a few more weeks for the gelding's first victory.
Later in the day, Gilgandra trainer Kieren Hazelton had the home crowd roaring as Turgenev took out the Easy Welding and Maintenance Handicap (1200m).
Coming into the race as the equal favourite, Turgenev ($4.60) was impressive during the run, winning by almost two lengths.
Meanwhile, Mick Mulholland scored a winner with Colville House in the Collie Hotel and Happy 60th Birthday John! Class 1 and Maiden Plate (1800m) on a track which was rated a Good 3 in pleasant conditions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.