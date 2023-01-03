Dubbo under 13s has dropped their opening two matches of the annual Western NSW Junior Carnival at Orange to start the week.
Taking on Sydney Blazers at Sally Kennett Oval on Monday, Dubbo lost regular wickets to be bowled out for 106, well short of their opposition's total of 3/190 from 40 overs.
Dubbo won the toss and opted to bowl at Kinross Wolaroi School with Rhys Irwin breaking through early, removing Alish Hirani for a second ball duck.
Cameron Healey picked up the next wicket, taking a sharp caught and bowled opportunity to remove Neilabha Chaudhuri for 14 as Dubbo had the Blazers in trouble on 2/39.
But from there, it was all about the Sydney-based side as opener Andrew Young combined with Martis Johri to put together a brilliant partnership.
After a strong knock, Young retired not out on 50 while Johri also retired but managed to make 77 from 92 balls in an innings which included 10 fours.
Zac Finlay grabbed a run out late in the inning which helped slow the run rate down but the Blazers still managed to make 3/190.
Healey was the pick of the Dubbo bowlers taking 1/9 while Irwin's figures of 1/21 were also solid.
In reply, Dubbo's run chase got off to a terrible start as Joshua Craze was removed for 0 after facing just four balls.
Lawson Marchant made a defiant 50 for his side but failed to find a suitable partner as only James Mansour (16) and Healey (18) got themselves set in the chase.
Dubbo was eventually bowled out for 106, more than 80 runs short of their required title.
A new day on Tuesday brought gave Dubbo a big chance to score a win but unfortunately they were outplayed by a determined Western Sydney side.
Batting first, Dubbo was bowled out for 58 with Healey's knock of 19 the only double-digit score.
Western Sydney made light work of the chase, passing the total inside 16 overs to register their second win of the carnival.
Elsewhere, hosts Orange were defeated in an epic match with Penrith Black at Max Stewart Park.
Teams from all over the state have made the journey to Orange for the annual carnival which returned after a break from COVID a few years ago.
Associations from Penrith, Blacktown, Central Coast and Canberra have all sent teams to the carnival which will finish later in the week before the under 15s competition begins.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
