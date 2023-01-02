Daily Liberal
Melanie O'Gorman's So Country picked up a win at Gilgandra on Monday

Updated January 3 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 10:00am
Mikayla Weir rode So Country to a win at Gilgandra on Monday for trainer Melanie O'Gorman. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Tamworth trainer Melanie O'Gorman has her eyes set on the Country Championships qualifier at her home track in early March after So Country won at Gilgandra on Monday.

