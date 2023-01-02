Daily Liberal
Toongi Bound won at Gilgandra for popular country trainer Brett Thompson

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated January 2 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
Jockey Clayton Gallagher rode an early winner for Brett Thompson at Gilgandra on Monday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Gilgandra's track may have had issues on Monday but it didn't stop Toongi Bound from powering home late to take a tight maiden win.

