Gilgandra's track may have had issues on Monday but it didn't stop Toongi Bound from powering home late to take a tight maiden win.
Brett Thompson's gelding looked to have blown the win late as he slowed up but jockey Clayton Gallagher showed his experience to take the victory in a photo finish in the AG N Vet Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1280m).
Speaking to Sky Thoroughbred Central after the race, Thompson couldn't have been happier with how things unfolded for him.
"We've known he has always had a bit of ability but we've been keeping him to shorter races," he said.
"We decided to push him out this preparation and he has definitely run the trip out, I think he thought that he had it won because they almost came past him until he kicked again.
"I'm really happy for Bob and Jean Slack-Smith, they are really good supporters of the stable and it was a great ride by Clayton (Gallagher)."
READ ALSO:
Race two at Gilgandra was delayed almost 30 minutes after some issues with the track caused the longer races to be abandoned but it didn't affect Toongi Bound ($2.40) in the slightest.
Lyle Chandler's Tacho ($5.50) got out of the gates well to kick out to a several-length lead over the start of the race.
Gallagher's search for a gap around the bend paid off as Toongi Bound kicked away well from the rest of the field before slowing up dramatically.
The gelding eased off the pace as St Rose ($9) galloped on with a sniff at victory before just falling short on the line.
Bob Caton's St Rose finished second and hit the line well ahead of Searchlight ($16) and Divine Entity ($7.50).
Now with a single victory from 10 starts, Toongi Bound is a galloper Thompson thinks could move up the grades going forward.
"I think he will, we've always liked him but in his first couple of preps things didn't go to plan," he said.
"We think he will actually keep improving the further we go with him now, I was really happy that he ran the trip out."
Monday's win was only Gallagher's second ride on the gelding and he believes Thompson has a talented runner.
"It was a good one to tick off the box, I think Brett has done very well with him and has placed it quite nicely," he said.
"He landed in a nice position, it was just a matter of tracking up, the speed was on and he did well.
"He certainly started fighting on, I was a bit concerned because when I put the pressure on he just started to float a bit but the pressure off the other horse certainly got him home."
Earlier in the day, Karen Lunn's Edith Joy ($26) stormed home to win the Gilgandra Toyota Maiden Handicap (1600m).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.