Dubbo Bulls could have a new Western Premier League coach in 2023

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated January 2 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 10:30am
Dubbo Bulls midfielder Dominic Ambler was one of the breakout stars of the Western Premier League in 2022. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Bulls veteran Scott Fox is still unsure whether he will return as coach for the 2023 Western Premier League season but he believes the squad will be hungry to return to the top.

