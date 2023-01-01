Dubbo Bulls veteran Scott Fox is still unsure whether he will return as coach for the 2023 Western Premier League season but he believes the squad will be hungry to return to the top.
Having coached Bulls throughout the 2022 WPL (Western Premier League) competition, Fox has confirmed he may not return to the role this year as the group is currently without a coach.
Fox will take up the mentoring role during the pre-season before a coach is finalised ahead of round one and admitted Bulls have enjoyed a well-earned break.
"I haven't spoken to many of them, to be honest," he said.
"We had a very long season last year so I didn't want to annoy them too much over the off-season.
"I know a few of the boys will be chomping at the bit to get out there when we start on January 15 which isn't that far away."
The 2022 WPL was the longest-running winter competition, starting in early April only to finish in late September with teams playing 20 matches each.
While a draw has not yet been released for 2023, Fox believes the Bulls leadership group learned a lot of lessons from the previous season.
"We had mid-week games, doubleheader weekends which all didn't help at all," he said.
"It was a big learning curve for me, I made a few scheduling mistakes towards the end of the season.
"If it is a long season we will just have to prepare better by having a bigger squad. I'd be happier with an earlier start, to be honest, but that's up to the powers that be."
Bulls were the best of the Dubbo sides last season, finishing fifth before being eliminated in the first week of the finals by Barnestoneworth United 1-0.
READ ALSO:
Even though he hasn't spoken to the whole playing squad, Fox remains confident Bulls will be a formidable side once again in 2023.
"We expect everyone to play again from the 12 players we had last year, I think they all be in there in some capacity," he said.
"A few blokes might change grades or roles in the premier league side, I think all 12 will be there.
"We are keen to get some new guys involved so we are looking to recruit a few blokes."
After having months to reflect on last year, Fox believes to be a successful side going forward Bulls will need to rely on their depth a bit more.
"We realised that to a degree last year, we relied on our first grade boys a lot but we only had a squad of 12 premier league boys," he said.
"The plan was to get the first grade boys to back up but that was a big lesson for me as well, I don't think a squad of 12 is big enough.
"We need more dedicated premier league players and it is a lot to have boys back up every week. We will probably increase our squad size this year, whilst we will have the core group of players I'd expect 20-odd blokes will get a run."
As the holiday period draws to a close, Bulls will return to training in just a few weeks but most players have still been keeping their skills up during summer.
"They had the six-a-side competition and a few play summer comp but obviously the WPL is that next step up," Fox said.
"Hopefully we can hook in over the three months we have to prepare, fitness will be the big thing for the first month or two.
"Hopefully the boys can get back up that (fitness) level so we can have a fast start this year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.