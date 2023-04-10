Ahead of the Peter McDonald Premiership season proper kicking off on April 15, we're taking a look at each of the clubs in the Group 11 conference.
From new players to those who've gone to another level in pre-season, we're giving you what you need to know about how each team is shaping up.
Next up, the Wellington Cowboys.
The 2022 season may have only brought the Wellington Cowboys just a single win but there is a lot of optimism around Justin Toomey-White's group ahead of the next Peter McDonald Premiership season.
The Cowboys have been one of the several sides in Group 11 to recruit well, with a new-look halves pairing and some young forwards ready to take the next step.
Mason Williams has left the club for Nyngan while Richard Peckham will return to Macquarie, opening up two spots in the Cowboys' spine.
But ahead of their season opener on Sunday against Lithgow, Toomey-White is still weighing up his options.
"We still haven't made a call yet," he said.
"It's probably going to happen later in the week, it's good to have options but.
"All of the boys have brought in to what our plans are and everyone has put their hand up, everyone wants to be part of the first 17 in round one.
"We are still yet to make a call on that but whatever team we put out on Sunday, they will be ready to go."
Jai Merritt made the move to Wellington over the summer as did Tyrone Tattersall with both in the running for positions in the spine while the return of Rylee Blackhall from Yass has bolstered the Cowboys playmaker stocks.
A recent trial match against Parkes had Merritt partner Blackhall in the halves but the Wellington captain-coach said he will have a few tough calls to make.
"It is a good headache," he said.
"It's good for the reserve grade boys too, we've come in with a seniors mentality.
"You play first grade or go back to reserve grade and work hard to be part of the top squad. Our halves who led us around two weekends ago at Parkes, Jai Merritt and Rylee Blackhall were awesome.
"Young Elijah Colliss is playing to his potential, he has put in a really good off-season.
"Tyrone Tattersall had an awesome trial, especially coming off his season last year where he won the competition with Nyngan.
"We've got a young side but we've got some older boys around them, it's something to look forward to."
Wellington finished at the bottom of the Group 11 pool in 2022 with a sole win over Nyngan but their new recruits have given the club a lot of optimism with other sides around the competition losing players in clumps.
Even with a somewhat new-look lineup, Toomey-White is still doing his best to stay realistic about his side's chances.
"It's still a work in progress for us," he said.
"Everyone goes out to win competitions and everything but for us as a club and as a team, it's a week-by-week process.
"It sounds like a cliche but we are building towards things over here and the boys that we have got in our camp are really buying into what we want to achieve on and off the field.
"The players we've got will definitely be helping us give things a good shake."
Tattersall and Colliss have the ability to play in the other positions of the spine, the latter capable of playing hooker if needed.
During his time at Nyngan, Tattersall played both five-eighth and fullback, offering a lot of versatility while being able to slot in on the wing as well.
The Cowboys will be led by new halves in 2023 and Toomey-White said the changes won't stop there, as a number of younger players have put themselves in line for starting spots in the forwards.
"All of the young boys have put in during the pre-season," he said.
"It's really good coaching younger boys, they are willing to learn and eager. They commit to training and it helps keep the older boys accountable as well.
"The young boys who have put their hand up are someone like Nat Lindsay had an awesome off-season, having Logan Conn back from Newcastle is great.
"We've got a really youthful forward pack but we know that we are going to get good minutes out of the boys.
"They are definitely going to put their hands up, no matter what position they play."
As well as Conn's return from the Hunter, Wellington have also signed Preston Simpson from Central Newcastle as well as Daniel Pracey from the Macquarie Raiders and a number of others to boost depth in first and reserve grade.
Tattersall or Brock Naden will likely wear the fullback jersey for round one with Toomey-White, Nat Lindsay and Mac Dutfield all part of the core group in the forwards.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
