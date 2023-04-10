Daily Liberal
Wellington Cowboys to have a new-look Peter McDonald Premiership halves pairing in 2023

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
April 10 2023
Nat Lindsay (right) is someone Justin Toomey-White believes could be in for a big season. Picture by Belinda Soole
Nat Lindsay (right) is someone Justin Toomey-White believes could be in for a big season. Picture by Belinda Soole

Ahead of the Peter McDonald Premiership season proper kicking off on April 15, we're taking a look at each of the clubs in the Group 11 conference.

