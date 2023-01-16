Matt Everett and the NSW Bush Blues have started the Australian Country Cricket Championship off in style after recording two wins in as many matches.
Playing in Canberra, NSW won their opening pair of fixtures in style against South Australia and the Philippines respectively before enjoying a rest day on Monday.
During their two matches, Everett and Bathurst's Nic Broes both produced strong individual performances with the bat in hand, marking their mark on the competition.
Everett made a classy 51 against the Philippines on Sunday as NSW Country made 9/243 at Kaleen Oval before bowling out their opposition for just 86.
While Broes may have missed out with the bat, he chipped in with two wickets to go along with his outstanding performance on day one of the competition.
Taking on South Australia, NSW bowled the visitors out for just 187 before Broes fired.
Everett was removed early for 20 before Broes powered his way to a near run-a-ball 97, a knock which featured six fours and three sixes.
Ultimately falling just short of a maiden century for NSW Country, Broes did enough damage during his innings as the side passed the total with 15 overs still remaining.
Still, with four matches to be played, NSW will face their toughest test on Tuesday against Victoria, a team which will feature a familiar face for some.
Former Rugby wicketkeeper Jordan Moran is once again part of the Victorian side who have won their opening three matches.
While Moran's top score across three innings is just 23 not out, his team have enjoyed three very comfortable victories over QLD, South Australia and the Philippines.
Tuesday's match between the two competition heavyweights will mean one side is set to lose their first match of the competition, with ACT also looking strong after their opening games.
NSW will face Victoria, Western Australia, ACT and QLD to round on the carnival, with the final match taking place on Friday.
Following the completion of the competition, a merit Australian Country team will be selected with Moran having been named in the side in the past for both NSW and Victoria.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
