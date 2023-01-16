Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Matt Everett and Nic Broes have both performed well for NSW Country

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated January 16 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Everett has impressed for NSW Country so far at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in the opening two matches. Picture by Cricket ACT/Dinah Bryant

Matt Everett and the NSW Bush Blues have started the Australian Country Cricket Championship off in style after recording two wins in as many matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.