Changes coming for Central West Rugby's Oilsplus Cup competition

By Riley Krause
April 11 2023 - 5:00am
Blayney's Deryne McKenzie looking to get the ball away during the 2022 grand final qualifier. Picture by Mark Logan.
There's been a shake-up amongst the Oilsplus Cup sides for 2023, with two storied clubs returning to the fold, while another has shifted south as a result.

