Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Matt Waterford believes Dubbo are the team to beat in the 2023 Ferguson Cup

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 11 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE thinks Bathurst Bulldogs may have a new star in the making, but when it comes to Ferguson Cup favouritism Matt Waterford has placed that tag firmly on the shoulder of the Dubbo Roolettes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.