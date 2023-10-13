Armstrong, Munro and Skinner.
They are three last names which have dominated Dubbo cricket for more than three decades and they aren't slowing down yet.
Wayne Munro (Rugby), Glen Armstrong (RSL Colts) and Don Skinner (Newtown) are cricketing legends in Dubbo and they are still showing all their class.
Remarkably, after years of taking on each other on the cricket field, Munro admitted he hadn't played with Skinner before.
"I reckon this is the first time I might have played with Donny," he said.
"I've played a few boys before but there is a couple I haven't played with. Everyone has gelled together, there are different clubs everywhere.
"Nearly every club has a stalwart here and that's what we want. We want blokes to go through grades and not just give it up when they are done.
"We don't play every weekend but there are trips away at the end of the year."
The trio were part of the victorious Macquarie Valley over 60s side which took out the Doug Crowell Plate at No.2 Oval after defeating Tamworth.
All three men retired after facing 40 balls during the final of the competition as Macquarie Valley successfully chased down 119.
"So when we started, I didn't really know what to expect whether blokes could be able to get through 40 overs or not," Munro said after the match.
"We started well, we won our first game and that sort of gave blokes a lot of encouragement. That picked us up, a few blokes proved they could play at this level and we kicked on from there."
Earlier in the day, Jim Beach was the main destroyer with the ball, taking 3/10 from seven overs as the hosts restricted Tamworth to 6/119 from their 40 overs.
In reply, Munro managed to hit 34 not out while Armstrong (30 retired not out) and Skinner (20 retired not out) led the way with the bat for Macquarie as they chased down the runs inside 36 overs.
Across the four days, a total of 17 players donned the maroon and white for Macquarie Valley.
With the popularity of veteran's cricket on the rise, Munro said it was great to see blokes throw their hands up.
"Some only played a couple of games and that's fine," he said.
"They got into the mix of players and helped our troops. We are back here next year so if we work hard we can put together a division one and division two team.
"That is the goal to do, it's what we want to do. We've got a bit more work to do."
Capping off their massive week, Armstrong, Munro and CYMS legend Darryl Thompson were all selected in the Australian division two over 60s side that will head to Perth later this year.
