It's going to be a tough task but Wiradjuri Goannas under 12s coach Dean Matthews is backing his side to get the job done against the Panorama Platypi.
The Goannas will hit the road in all five grades on October 29 when they travel down to Bathurst to take on a strong Platypi under 12s outfit at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
Running fourth in the competition, Matthews admitted he has been impressed with the strength of the competition so far this season.
"We are going along alright, Orange and Bathurst are probably the top two teams in the comp," he said.
"Mudgee look like they are going along nicely too, so it's good to see. There is a new team out at Lachlan as well which means the competition is looking really strong."
The addition of Lachlan to the competition has been a success from the outside looking in, with the new club going well in a number of grades.
In the youngest grade of the Western Women's Rugby League, the respective under 12s side is often in their first season of contact sport, something Matthews is seeing at the moment.
"We've got a bit of a new group, a lot of the girls went up to the under 14s but some did stay," he said.
"We lost a lot to Lachlan which did hurt but it's good for those girls as well because they don't have to travel as much."
A legendary rugby union coach, Matthews is in his second season of coaching rugby league and this year has some assistance.
CJ Smyth and Jake Bell have come on board to assist Matthews for the season and the latter isn't too worried about wins or losses at the moment.
"Not all of the girls have (played tackle), for a couple of them this is their first time," he said.
"They are going along alright. They aren't playing for NRL contacts in the under 12s so as long as they learn the fundamentals and have a bit of fun then I guess we've done our job."
Currently undefeated, the Goannas can move even further ahead on the ladder with a win on Sunday.
The action at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex will begin at 9:30am.
