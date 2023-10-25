Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Dubbo local John Rodis makes 400th blood donation

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 26 2023 - 8:58am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sixty years ago John Rodis donated blood for the first time. Now, he has just donated blood for the 400th time, possibly saving 1200 lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.