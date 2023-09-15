Daily Liberal
Gilgandra's Kerry Felstead makes 300th blood donation

By Allison Hore
Updated September 15 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
Gilgrandra's most prominent blood donor has reached a new milestone - 300 donations. That's 900 lives saved ... and counting.

