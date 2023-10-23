A new event is encouraging businesses and community members to start conversations about mental health.
The first-ever Dubbo Cares Day will be held on October 25 at the Church Street Rotunda with everyone encouraged to attend.
Event organiser Jo Efoti admitted she may have pinched the idea from another NSW town but said the message is still the same.
"The original idea for this was seeded out of Gerringong near Wollongong, they had a big about of suicides pre-COVID," she said.
"They had a 'Gezza' Cares event and I really loved that. I just wanted to along with what we do for Tradies In Sight make it personal and community-based, getting back to the basics of sharing time and life together."
Everyone in attendance on the day will be able to share conversations and connections about mental health with professionals on hand to help people start to address it.
"It's more a step past R U OK Day, it's along the same premise about local people engaging in conversations and connecting with people on a regular basis," Ms Efoti said.
"We just want people to come down grab a cup of coffee or tea and some food then chat with some of the mental health professionals there about how they can connect with their communities.
"It's not so much handing out a resource but having a conversation about having a chat."
READ ALSO:
There will be refreshments and food available at the rotunda with the event beginning at 7am and concluding at 2pm.
Ms Efoti encouraged everyone to come down and check out the event as she aims to make Dubbo yellow for a day.
"Some people just have no idea where to start when it comes to accessing services or when they get a roadblock, what's the best thing to do," she said.
"Having everybody there in the one spot makes it kind of like an expo but it's really just about sharing some time together, having a bit of fun and learning how to better support each other."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.