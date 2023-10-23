Dubbo's business community donned their best dress for the Business Chamber's night of nights, the Rhino Awards.
On Friday, October 20, the Dubbo Business Chamber and SJ Shooter Real Estate celebrated 27 years of local business excellence in a gala dinner at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
The 430 attendees were entertained by Sunrise's Mark Beretta and band Jelly Bean Jam as the winners of the 20 award categories were announced.
"We would like to congratulate our winners of the night and thank everyone for the support of these individuals, businesses and the recognition of all Dubbo business through what has again been one of the most popular Rhinos in many years," Business Chamber president Errin Williamson said.
"Receiving 99 written submissions and over 12,200 votes from the public, the support and excitement of this city amazes us daily."
The big winner of the night was Summit Cranes who took home the Gold Rhino as well as silver rhinos for Excellence in Large Business and Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion.
"It's overwhelming to say the least, I am a little bit speechless," Summit Cranes director Joshua Shields told the Daily Liberal.
"I guess it's something that recognises everyone that's part of Summit Cranes, it's a good pat on the back for everything we do and it's recognition that we're doing right by our clients. This is for all our team tonight."
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre captured all the happy winners, check out her gallery below.
