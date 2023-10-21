For some of the employees who work at this local crane company, it's more than just a job... It's a life changing opportunity.
"Working here has given me an opportunity, I come from a very colourful background and growing up I was in and out of trouble," Summit Cranes staff member Austin Sullivan said.
"But I've moved away from that and now I have the opportunity to move forward with my life and Summit Cranes has really given me that."
Based in Dubbo, Summit Cranes describes itself as "one of Australia's fastest-growing crane and rigging companies" with more than 400 employees, some as far away as Papua New Guinea and Western Australia.
On Friday, October 20, the company was announced as the winner of Dubbo's top business honour at the Dubbo Business Chamber's awards night, the Gold Rhino.
The hotly contested title is awarded to Dubbo's most outstanding business which accumulated the most points across all other award categories.
Asked what it meant to him to win the award, business director Joshua Shields - who was also a finalist in the Outstanding Business Leader category - said he was "still in shock".
"It's overwhelming to say the least, I am a little bit speechless," he told the Daily Liberal.
"I guess it's something that recognises everyone that's part of Summit Cranes, it's a good pat on the back for everything we do and it's recognition that we're doing right by our clients.
"This is for all our team tonight."
The Gold Rhino wasn't the only award Summit Cranes took home on the night.
They also won the silver rhino for Excellence in Large Business against fellow finalists BEST Employment and Dubbo Square and the Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion rhino against the Central West Leadership Academy and Empowered Choices Support Services.
Mr Sullivan took to the stage to collect the Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion rhino on behalf of the company.
"[Diversity] is a big thing for me, being Aboriginal it means a lot to me. I moved to Dubbo three years ago to get this start through an Aboriginal employment agency - it means a lot," he said.
"I've now got my cousin to start at Summit Cranes too, he was up for Trainee of the Year, it didn't quite go his way but he made the final so it was a good thing."
Tyler Melville of Summit Cranes was one of four finalists in the running for Apprentice and Trainee of the Year but in the end Campbell Watts from Connecting Community Services took the title.
Summit Cranes' success at the 2023 awards follows Mr Shields' 2021 win of the rhino for Outstanding Young Business Leader and subsequent win at the 2021 Western NSW Business Awards.
