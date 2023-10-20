Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

A day in the life of a gardener at Dubbo Regional Botanic Garden

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 20 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a team effort to keep the Dubbo Regional Botanic Gardens looking beautiful, but it's all worth it to see the smiles on visitors' faces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.