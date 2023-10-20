Daily Liberal
LeaderLife aquaponics garden teaches sustainability to youths

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 20 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:50am
An aquaponics gardening project to keep youths engaged and provide fresh food in the Dubbo region is underway.

