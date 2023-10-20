One tiny town in Parkes bucked the trend and voted in favour of the Voice, new data from the Australian Electoral Commission reveals.
On referendum day, October 14, voters across Australia overwhelmingly voted against the Voice to Parliament - a proposal supporters said would have helped "close the gap" on outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.
The division of Parkes - which stretches across 49 per cent of NSW and encompasses areas like Dubbo, Broken Hill, Walgett, Narrabri and Moree - was amongst the parts of the country where opposition to the Voice was highest.
Finalised counts now reveal only 21.3 per cent of voters in Parkes were in favour of the Voice compared to 40.34 NSW wide and 39.21 per cent nationwide.
We took a look at the booth-by-booth breakdown, here's what we found.
All polling places in Dubbo saw opposition to the Voice significantly outweigh support.
However, the percentage of 'Yes' votes was higher at all polling places in Dubbo compared to the overall Parkes electorate.
In Dubbo, the polling place with the highest percentage of 'Yes' votes was Dubbo South Primary school where 35.84 per cent of formal votes were in support of the Voice followed by Dubbo Uniting Church with 34.8 per cent.
The largest percentage of 'No' votes in Dubbo was counted at the Dubbo North Primary School polling place with 77.58 followed by Orana Heights Public School with 71.32 per cent.
Support for the Voice was lower in Wellington (which falls in the division of Calare) than Dubbo.
In Wellington only 26.08 per cent of voters said 'Yes' and in Wellington east only 23.63 per cent said 'Yes'. Meanwhile, 73.92 per cent of Wellington voters and 76.37 per cent of Wellington east voters said no.
READ ALSO:
The town of Goodooga was the only town in the Parkes electorate where support for the Voice to Parliament outweighed opposition.
61.84 per cent of voters in Goodooga said 'Yes' while only 28.16 per cent voted 'No'.
According to the latest census data - the town of just 250 people, located near Brewarrina and Lightning Ridge - has a population that is 61 per cent Indigenous.
Support for the Voice was second highest in Wilcannia where 39.24 per cent of formal votes were in favour of the proposal, followed by Moree's east and Dubbo's South.
Rounding out the ten polling places in the Parkes electorate where Voice support was highest are Menindee, Dubbo central, Broken Hill central, Walgett, Brewarrina and Lake Cargelligo.
On the other end of the spectrum was the town of Boomi where 95.95 per cent of voters opposed the Voice to parliament and only 4.05 per cent supported it.
Bellata, Ashley, Tottenham, Pallamallawa, Tulligigeal, Boggabri, Gravesend, Eumungerie and Burren Junction were also in the ten Parkes polling places where Voice support was lowest.
A full booth-by-booth breakdown can be found on the Australian Electoral Commission's tally room.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.