Kristy and Steve Canham aren't strangers to the hospitality industry but now they will take on arguably their biggest challenge yet.
The couple have purchased the popular Grapevine Cafe on Brisbane Street in the Dubbo CBD, their next adventure.
Already the owners of the Ploughman's Rest Tavern (Wongarbon) and Mitchell Inn (Geurie), the pair decided to purchase Grapevine when it came up for sale after the former owners looked to move on.
"It's like our second nature (working in hospitality), we are from a small town in Coonamble," she said.
"I've had a few businesses in the past like cafes and stuff before, Dubbo is a whole different ball game.
"We got the Ploughman's Rest Tavern about four years ago and it took off straight away.
"Two years after that we purchased the Mitchell Inn and if that wasn't enough we thought we'd go on our next adventure. There is a lot of potential and we are looking forward to the challenge."
Working every day at their business in Wongarbon, Ms Canham said her whole family takes a vested interest in working together.
"It was right up my sort of alley, I'm a chef so I do a lot of cooking," she said.
"Steve my husband does the bar, we've got kids from before we were married and they work at the places too."
Both of their pubs are popular attractions along the Mitchell Highway, with her family working at both.
As for Grapevine itself, Ms Canham said the menu will have some new additions while the staff will largely stay the same.
"The back dining area is beautiful, we've renovated the whole lot," she said.
"We put all new furniture, we are keeping all of the staff that are there.
"There are three really good cooks there who are staying, Steve and I will be there every day."
Grapevine will officially re-open under new ownership on October 21 on Brisbane Street.
