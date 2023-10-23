It was a busy weekend for the Daily Liberal photographers!
Take a look at our social photos from the Dubbo Business Chamber Rhino Awards, the Under Western Skies music festival and the Geurie sheepdog trials.
More than 400 people attended the rhino awards to see some of the city's best businesses celebrated.
Under Western Skies at Dundulimal was also a big hit. Now in its fourth year, the event featured local and regional musicians singing their original music.
Do you have any photos from events across Dubbo and the region? You can send them to mail@dailyliberal.com.au.
