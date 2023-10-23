Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council deputy mayor Richard Ivey on how to fix crime in the region

By Ciara Bastow
Updated October 23 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
As calls for a Parliamentary Inquiry into crime, law, and order in rural and regional New South Wales gain momentum, Dubbo Regional Council's deputy mayor Richard Ivey has expressed his belief that simply hiring more police won't effectively address the complex issue.

