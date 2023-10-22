A new plan to tackle "what appears to be" surging crime in the Central West and regional NSW has been proposed.
Up to June this year domestic violence, assault, break and enter and car theft all increased moderately in some - but not all - areas, BOCSAR government statistics suggest.
The latest crime figures show there were 575 break-ins to homes in Dubbo in the 12 months to June 2023.
The Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data puts Dubbo break-ins at 4.5 times the NSW average, when comparing per 100,000 people.
This week, the NSW Country Mayors Association (CMA) called for a parliamentary inquiry into "crime, law and order".
Several high-profile figures have backed the proposal. Others question its necessity and likely effectiveness.
"One-third of NSW's population live outside metropolitan areas, but we are still second-class citizens when it comes to the safety of our communities," CMA Chair Jamie Chaffey said.
In a prepared statement, Member for Bathurst and former-deputy Premier Paul Toole endorsed the push to tackle "what appears to be" a rise in crime rates.
"It is becoming clear .... under Labor, the safety and security of communities across rural and regional New South Wales is now at a critical juncture," he said.
Dubbo deputy mayor Richard Ivey is broadly supportive, but believes too much focus on crime does more harm than good.
"I think anything to address crime in any areas in a good idea. I don't think the issue is as bad as a lot of people make it out to be," Cr Ivey said.
"I don't think anything is served by saying [people are scared] publicly, even if it's true
"It just makes people not want to come to the country because they think it's the wild west out there because there's too much crime. It doesn't solve the problem."
Orange councillor, crime committee chair, and former policeman Tony Mileto believes the CMA pitch lacks detail.
"First and foremost, the issue needs to be addressed as to what specifically are the Country Mayors Association referring to when calling for a Parliamentary Inquiry," he said.
"What do they want to achieve and what are they seeking? Are they ... asking for more police in the labour market, or do they want to look at the recidivist offenders, court outcomes, or crimes that are currently being committed by a small number of youths?
"I can say anecdotally, Orange has seen spikes come and go in criminal activity in a number of different areas, particularly property crime.
"However the local Police Command have been working with the Police region to address these issues ... [they] have put a lot of hard work into this area and should be congratulated.
"For the Orange Police to continue to achieve better outcomes, they need to be supported and they need to playing with a full deck of cards. At the present time they don't appear to have that. Talking about people per capita in different to talking about actual Police numbers. There are obviously less people in the regions."
In September, NSW Police launched Operation Regional Mongoose to tackle youth crime across the western region.
At a press conference for the launch, acting western region commander Bob Noble said it was not "an epidemic of crime" but the serious nature of the incidents had led to an "escalated response".
He added social media is one of the factors attributed to the increase in serious youth behaviour.
