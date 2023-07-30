Daily Liberal
Dubbo's Nepalese Community host successful blood donation drive

By Allison Hore
Updated July 30 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 1:00pm
Members of the Dubbo Nepalese Community donate blood. Picture supplied
Dubbo's Nepalese community have come together and rolled up their sleeves to help a mother with a rare blood type awaiting open-heart surgery.

