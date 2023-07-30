Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Director Rachel Ward to visit Dubbo for special screening of Rachel's Farm

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated July 30 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cattle farm in regional NSW is probably the last place you'd expect to find a rising star from 80s Hollywood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.