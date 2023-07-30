A cattle farm in regional NSW is probably the last place you'd expect to find a rising star from 80s Hollywood.
But that's exactly where English-Australian actress and director Rachel Ward has found her latest passion, regenerative farming.
"I don't think sustainability is good enough anymore ... we can't just sustain what we have because we need to repair it," Ms Ward told the Daily Liberal.
"That's where regenerative farming comes in, it's about repairing and restoring the natural cycles of nature. For so long we've put our brutish foot on the neck of nature and controlled it and made demands on it, rather than working with it."
"Farmers are the ones who can have the biggest impact on climate change, which is so exciting if you have a farm."
Known in the 80s for her starring roles in Hollywood films like Night School and TV miniseries The Thorn Birds, the 65-year-old is now a "full time farm hand" on her Nambucca Valley beef farm which is home to around 150 cows and 100 heifers.
She will be in Dubbo on Wednesday, August 2, for a preview screening and Q&A session about her latest feature documentary, Rachel's Farm.
"I didn't think there was a space for me [in farming], it didn't even occur to me that I could get into it," she said.
"I grew up on farmland in England and it was always the men who were controlling all of the decisions ... It's so good to see more women getting into the space because we do approach it differently."
The film follows Ms Ward on her journey to regenerate her farm after a near-miss during the 2019 Black Summer fires set her thinking about the future of farming.
"[I learned] there was no silver bullet, it's a constant change - you need to get in tune with nature and start listening to her cycles," she said.
"I won't really know the impact of what we've done until we go into another drought and I'm able to see the resilience of my farms compared to neighbouring farms. Already when we dry out I can see that my neighbour's grass browns off much quicker than mine."
"It was very important to me to show that we can make the same amount of money from the farm but also look after the landscape - no-one's going to change if they're going to go backwards."
Ms Ward said the film also explores how consumers can make better choices.
"I'm telling a personal story of how I gained the knowledge of how important it is to be conscious of what I'm eating," she said.
"I'd paid very little attention to it in the past. At one point I became a vegetarian because I thought that livestock were the enemy, but they're so not."
"Farmers can change the world and so can we, one meal at a time."
The preview screening and Q&A session with Rachel Ward will be held at Reading Cinemas at 6:30pm on Wednesday, August 2.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
