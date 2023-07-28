Permission may soon be needed to cut down large trees on private land, if the plan is supported by Dubbo residents.
The issue of a tighter Tree Preservation Order was raised at the July Dubbo Regional Council meeting on Thursday night.
Councillors were vocal in their support to not only better protect significant trees on private land but to increase Dubbo's tree canopy.
The idea will now be put to the public for feedback.
In a report to council, council director community, culture and places Craig Arms said allowing residents to mange trees on their own property had been successful in the past with Dubbo's urban tree canopy growing from 8.9 per cent in 2003 to 16.2 per cent in 2017.
The largest area of growth during that time was private trees which increased from 7.3 per cent to 11.7 per cent.
If the Tree Preservation Order is extended to include private trees, Mr Arms said it could cover an excess of 117,500 trees.
If it goes ahead, permits would be required to clear certain trees on private land. The type of trees that would need a permit would first need to be determined by council.
"As part of the community consultation a range of options will be provided to the community, through a survey, including the identification of a number of different thresholds (eg. heights, diameter at breast height, species or proximity to buildings and/or structures) and exemptions (eg. fruit trees) to assist in the development of policy and inclusion in the Dubbo Control Plan," he said.
Mr Arms said an appeal system could also be formulated to provide the Public Tree Advisory Committee input into the tree removal and works decisions.
Councillor Jess Gough said she "110 per cent" supports a tighter tree preservation policy.
"Let's be the forerunners on putting these protection orders in place and protect the canopy we already have," she said.
If the policy does go ahead, Cr Gough said it would put Dubbo council ahead of Orange in private tree protection.
Councillor Shibli Chowdhury encouraged the public to share as much information as possible when the community consultation is undertaken to ensure a "better city".
He said he would also like to see a canopy target implemented. As it currently stands, Dubbo has a 16.2 per cent canopy coverage.
Earlier in the week, Save Our Street Trees' Barbara Sutherland called for council to better protect private trees.
"It won't be easy because we're thirty years behind the eight ball - but if we start somewhere and the council takes their responsibility seriously in relation to this, we can make a difference for our future generations," she said.
"Nobody benefits from a tree you plant now, but everybody benefits from the mature tree that you've got that you keep."
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
