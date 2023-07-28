Dubbo Regional Council has released the 18 land options that have been rejected for the drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.
In February, the Western NSW Local Health District chief executive Mark Spittal and Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders announced a four-hectare site in Spears Drive would be the site for the 16-bed facility.
The decision was met with widespread opposition and the newly-formed Rosewood Grove Residents Action Group has been fighting against it, saying the rehab centre should not be located in a residential area.
But council has stuck firm in saying it has no suitable patches of land available that meet with NSW Health's requirements.
The rejected parcels of land are:
The provision of land for the drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility was discussed extensively at the July Council Meeting on Thursday night.
As well as releasing the rejected land options, council also called on the Western NSW Local Health District to provide a formal, public response to those options.
According to council, NSW Health will only accept a parcel of land that is within 10 to 15 minutes of Dubbo Hospital, is not in a rural location and would allow for the rehabilitation facility to be open by 2025.
Speaking at the meeting, deputy mayor Richard Ivey reiterated that council did not have any suitable parcels of land that met those requirements.
He said any parcel of land that required subdividing would take at least 61 to 85 weeks to be ready, putting the project back, and would cost almost $170,000. The Bunglegumbie site would cost $1.7 million for the water and sewer infrastructure to be connected.
However, councillor Josh Black said it was not up to council to say if the land was suitable and he wanted to get NSW Health's side of the argument.
He said NSW Health should be deciding what costs and delays were acceptable.
In a letter to council, Health Minister Ryan Park said the Bunglegumbie site could be considered if council put it back on the table. However, Mr Park said because it had been withdrawn, "consideration for other locations proceeded".
He supported the plan for a rehab facility in a residential area, quoting a review of the facilities by the Sax Institute that found "initial concerns around the potential impacts of drug treatment facilities...were largely unfounded or did not materialise in the long term'.
Mr Park said the health district would be "seeking and genuinely responding to legitimate local concerns" about the rehab going in Spears Drive.
He has also called on council to do the same.
"I understand that Dubbo Regional Council committed to the Australian and NSW governments that it would provide the land for the facility when it sought and was granted substantial financial support for the project. If that understanding is accurate, it is noted that the Dubbo Regional Council has yet to fulfil that commitment," Mr Park wrote.
"The donation of suitable land for the centre, or the provision of support in kind, such as landscaping of the Spears Road site to address resident's privacy concerns, would address councils' own concerns. It would also reduce the reputational risks faced by council that will inevitably exist if the previous undertakings do not materialise."
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
