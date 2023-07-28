You may have noticed Clinton Hoy is looking a little scruffy right now.
The Dubbo musician is growing his beard throughout winter to raise money and awareness for Beards of Hope.
The initiative, which started in 2014, was created by charity organisation Bears of Hope. It encourages men to grow a beard through winter to raise awareness of pregnancy and infant loss.
Mr Hoy said growing the beard had been a "window to discuss things" especially among men who were renowned for not sharing their feelings.
"A loss of a pregnancy or loss of an infant is obviously shattering and people tend to turn inwards. But there's a lot of support out there and I think it's important to highlight that just because things that are hard to talk about doesn't mean you shouldn't talk about them," he said.
"Sometimes if it's a mid or late-term loss people have already posted on social media about how excited they are. I've heard some horrendous stories about people posting and then losing a pregnancy and then people who weren't paying attention saying 'oh I haven't talked to you recently but you'd be due about now, wouldn't you?'.
"I can't tell you the wind that knocks out of you."
According to Beards of Hope, every day six babies are stillborn in Australia, two babies are born within 28 days of birth and every 3.5 minutes a baby dies in early gestation.
One of Beards of Hope's main goals is to recognise the grief dads experience during pregnancy and infant loss. The organisation wants to show dads need support just as much as their partners.
Mr Hoy said talking about loss was never going to stop it from happening but he hoped that by getting more men taking part in Beards of Hope, more people would know they didn't have to go through the grief alone.
It was through a discussion with a stranger that Mr Hoy first learnt about the initiative last year. He was having his car cleaned when he noticed a Beards of Hope sticker on one of the other cars and after a discussion about the cause, decided to take part next time it came around.
Now Mr Hoy is continuing to spread the word.
"I was at a friend's gathering a couple of weeks back and ran into someone I went to school with and haven't seen for 20 or 25 years and he made some offhand comment about me needing a shave or looking a little unkempt and I was like actually, it's because of this reason," he said.
"We got to talking and after the conversation I think he's on board for next year."
Mr Hoy has also spread awareness through the local musicians.
Every year My Hoy holds Classics for a Cause - an online music concert that raises funds for lesser-known charities. This year, the cause they'll be supporting as they record their songs from 1983 is Beards for Hope.
"I know that we're never going to raise tens of thousands of dollars, especially in the current climate when people are doing it hard enough to look after themselves let alone give away money. But awareness is important and it's important for us to realise there are things we can do that aren't necessarily financial," Mr Hoy said.
Funds raised from the campaign will help Beards of Hope keep its support services free and accessible for bereaved families across the country.
More information on Beards for a Cause can be found on its website.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
