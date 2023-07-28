A man was allegedly found with drugs and a knife following a pursuit which started in Dubbo in the early hours of Friday.
At roughly 2am, officers in east Dubbo attempted to stop a Nissan X-trail on Buninyong Road.
The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began, through Dubbo and towards Gilgandra on the Newell Highway.
READ ALSO:
Road spikes were used successfully as the chase entered Gilganda but the driver fled into nearby bushland after the vehicle stopped on the Breelong-Balladoran Road.
A 25-year-old man was found and arrested soon after.
The man was searched by police, who allegedly found a quantity of cannabis, methylamphetamine and a knife.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, two counts of possess prohibited drug and custody of knife in public place.
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Friday, July 28.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.