Man arrested after police pursuit from Dubbo to Gilgandra

By Newsroom
Updated July 28 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:48am
A man was allegedly found with drugs and a knife following a pursuit which started in Dubbo in the early hours of Friday.

Local News

