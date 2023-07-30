Five Questions With... TAFE student of the year Genevieve Campbell

Earlier in the month, Dubbo's Genevieve Campbell was named as the TAFE NSW Student of the Year.
Having struggled with her mental health at high school, Genevieve turned to TAFE to complete years 10 to 12. She did all three levels of schooling in under 12 months.
"Genevieve was top of the class in all of her studies and her hard work has resulted in an early offer from Charles Sturt University to study in the veterinary field," TAFE teacher Alexander Francis said.
"I have been teaching and tutoring for 45 years in 4 different countries and I have never seen such an outstanding, resilient, and motivated student like Genevieve."
This week, we asked Genevieve to take part in our Five Questions With... series to find a little bit more out about the superstar.
What's been your biggest achievement in the past 12 months?
Completing years 10-12 in one year has definitely been one of my biggest achievements.
What advice would you give to other students who find themselves struggling at school?
Try and find ways to combat the barriers you're facing, for me TAFE NSW offered the perfect pathway to overcome my struggles so I would urge others to remember that there is always another way to achieve your educational goals.
What motivates you to keep going when you have challenges?
I'd say my drive towards goals helps me overcome any challenges. I am definitely a progress driven person so I try to set goals and expectations for myself and when I reach those goals it helps motivates me to make more.
What are you going to do in your gap year?
I am going to continue working at The Fast Lane for the remainder of the year in order to develop a good savings base to support whatever comes next.
What does the future hold for you?
Currently I am unsure but I am thinking I will either study in a veterinary field or complete an electrical apprenticeship whilst also studying a veterinary nursing course through TAFE NSW.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.