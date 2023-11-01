A man who couldn't afford to pay his fines has ended up with another after police caught him driving with a suspended licence, a court has heard.
Tyrell Lionel Robin Stewart, 21, of Miller Street, Gilgandra was found guilty in his absence of drive while licence suspended, when he appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, October 25.
According to documents tendered to the court, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 9.40am, police were conducting speed checks on Grangewood Drive in Dubbo when they saw a Holden Commodore Sedan travelling towards them.
Police activated their warning lights and pulled Stewart, who was driving the car, over to conduct a random alcohol and drug test at the intersection of Boyd Avenue and Drysdale Close.
Police told Stewart he had been pulled over for the purpose of a random test and he was asked to produce a driver's licence.
Both the alcohol and drug test returned a negative result.
The police checked Stewart's licence and found it had been suspended.
When the police asked Stewart about his licence status, he told them, "I haven't had the money to go on a payment plan for the fines".
Police gave Stewart a caution for driving with a suspended licence and he was issued with a court notice.
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted and fined Stewart $350 and disqualified his licence for six months.
