Smoke could be seen streets away as more than 15 fire fighters from around Dubbo battled an "intense" heat at a house fire.
Early Tuesday morning, October 31, a house on Sterling Street was attended by Dubbo Fire and Rescue crews 280 and 284, as well as police and ambulance services after they were alerted to a fire.
Smoke that could be seen coming out of the roof made it tough for the team of 15 fire fighters who worked for more than an hour trying to get it under control.
On Dubbo Fire Station's Facebook page, they posted that despite the "thick smoke damage to the property was kept to a minimum".
"As we head towards the holiday period you can get home fire safety advice by visiting www.fire.nsw.gov.au," they said.
"It was great work by all crews involved".
Steps to ensure your home is fire safe include ensuring smoke alarms work, organise a fire escape plan, clean chimneys have serviceable gas heaters, use screen guards on wood heaters and replace electric blankets regularly.
More to come.
