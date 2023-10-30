A man has faced court after threatening to hit a woman after they got into a verbal argument.
Francis Goodworth, 61, pleaded guilty in Dubbo Local Court to stalk/intimidate intending fear of physical violence and harm on Wednesday, October 25.
According to documents tendered to the court, at 5pm on Friday, September 29, 2023, the victim and Goodworth were sitting in a parked car at the Dubbo Visitor Information Centre.
The pair got into a verbal fight about whether or not Goodworth was lying to the victim about her son moving away.
During the fight, Goodworth became angry when the victim brought up her belief that he was being followed by another woman.
Goodworth grabbed the victim by the arm and said to her, "if you don't shut up, I will hit you".
The victim asked him to let her go.
Goodworth left the car and went to the shopping complex to calm down.
He later returned to the car and called the victim a "s--t" causing a second argument to start.
During this fight, Goodworth raised his fist towards the victim and said, "if you don't shut up, I'll punch you in the mouth".
Fearing her safety, the victim drove off alone.
At 10.30pm, Goodworth called the police from a nearby payphone and asked them to locate the victim to check on her welfare.
After locating Goodworth at a nearby car park, police spoke with him.
He told police about the verbal fight between himself and the victim, however said the argument was about the victim not being willing to take her medication for her diabetes.
While talking with police, it was discovered Goodworth hadn't taken his medication for epilepsy and was taken to Dubbo Hospital by ambulance.
Police conducted patrols and found the victim in a car park along Howard Avenue in Dubbo.
Police spoke to her and she told them Goodworth had threatened her and that she was scared for her safety.
At 1.45pm on October 3, 2023, Goodworth was arrested at Dubbo Hospital.
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted and sentenced Goodworth to a nine month community correction order.
