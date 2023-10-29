Not many young athletes can say they have represented NSW twice all before going to high school.
But Olivia Carney can.
The Wellington touch football star is one of the region's best and brightest talents all while still being in primary school.
Recently returning from the School Sport Australia Combined Carnival Touch Football Championships, Carney represented NSW for a second time and was crucial in the side's run to the final.
Unfortunately, QLD got the better of Carney and her team in the final winning 4-1 but she said was a challenging carnival.
"It was hard because I usually play with either older or younger players," she said.
"It was a good test playing against and with people who have similar skills."
Playing as a middle in touch football is tough work and Carney knows just that.
Players are constantly attacking you while in defence trying to wear you down, when it comes time for you to attack, you need to be everywhere.
READ ALSO:
After getting into the sport at school, Carney said it's been a pretty good rise through the ranks.
"I've been playing since year two and I'm still playing now," she said.
"I've played for NSW twice now."
With carnivals like the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference just around the corner in Dubbo, Carney is likely to feature in a local side at the tournament next February.
While touch football may be her best sport at the moment, Carney admitted she keeps busy with other sports as well.
"I play league tag, swimming, do athletics and cross country as well," she said.
"I've done some rugby."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.