Avid appaloosa competitors will converge on Dubbo in November for the NSW State Championships.
Dubbo Showground will host a massive week of action from November 22-26 at their indoor arena with participants coming from near and far.
While the majority of people and horses involved will come from regional NSW, event organiser Tamara Pearson said there will be people travelling several hours to Dubbo.
"I've already got people entered from South Australia and Victoria which is great," she said.
"Over those three days, it is an appaloosa breed show but we do have some all-breed events so anyone who does not have an appaloosa can be involved."
Over November 22-24, the state show will be held and entries are open to anyone who wishes to compete.
While it may not be as well known as other state championship events held in Dubbo, Ms Pearson said the town has a long and storied history with the event.
"We've actually been running the state championships in Dubbo for over 25 years," she said.
"It doesn't get that much interest because they are a smaller breed in Australia, this event does always bring people in from interstate so we love this event because of that support.
"It's such a fun and friendly atmosphere, we do get some of the most competitive competitors from around the country as well.
"Even at our regional club, we also have some really competitive people."
Following the three days of action, Ms Pearson said things will continue with a ranch versatility show, another event that has garnered a lot of attention.
"It's our first ranch horse association approved event that our club is running, there haven't been any of those in our area before and it seems to be bringing in some great numbers," she said.
"Following that we will run our all-breed club event. We've got two judges coming in from QLD, there are double the ribbons, prizes and events for our competitors over those two days."
The Orange Regional Appaloosa and Central Western Performance Clubs work together to produce the event, boasting members from Mudgee, Orange, Dubbo and even as far as Gunnedah and Tamworth.
Spectators can watch the action for free.
